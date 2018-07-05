‘Fanney Khan’ trailer to be out on Friday

New Delhi: Along with a fresh poster, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor today revealed that the trailer of the much anticipated film, ‘Fanney Khan’, will be released on Friday.

The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ star took to social media to share the new poster in which both he and Rajkummar Rao pose as kidnappers whereas Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks puzzled as she has been tied to a chair. While Anil dons a mask of superstar Rajinikanth, the ‘Newton’ star can be seen partially covering his face.

“Everything is fair in love, war & in a quest to achieve your dreams! How far will they go? Find out very soon! #FanneyKhan #AishwaryaRai @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 @TSeries @fanneykhanfilm @ROMPPictures @AtulManjrekar #VirenderArora #NishantPitti,” the 61-year-old tweeted.

‘Fanney Khan’ is a one of its kind musical comedy, revolving around a father who wishes to fulfill his daughter’s dream of becoming a singer. Helmed by Atul Manjrekar, the film is slated to hit the screens on August 3 this year.