Fanney Khan Trailer: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao get you to beautiful musical journey

The makers of Fanney Khan have finally released the trailer of the much-awaited film of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. As seen in the trailer Aishwarya plays the role of a pop singer and Anil Kapoor plays the father of an aspiring singer who himself loves singing and music and who wants his daughter to live his dream.

The story looks extremely inspiring and emotional with a dash of comedy to it. The chemistry between Aishwarya and Rajkummar looks refreshing. The makers released two posters yesterday before the release of the trailer and it had a surprise element Rajinikanth in it which is not seen in the trailer.

A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanney Khan is a story about a father who wishes to fulfill the dream of his daughter who is an aspirational singer. It is after 17 years Anil Kapoor and Aishwaraya Rai Bachchan are coming together for a film. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singing sensation in the film. Rajkummar Rao will be portraying the love interest of Aishwarya in the film.

Fanney Khan is Atul Manjerekar’s debut film as a director. GULSHAN KUMAR, T-Series and Virendrra Arora presents. A Film by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures. In Association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra & Anil Kapoor. Produced by P.S. Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon & Krishan Kumar. Produced by Kussum Arora & Nishant Pitti. The film is all set to release on 3rd August 2018.