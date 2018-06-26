Fanney Khan teaser: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s glamour, Anil Kapoor’s intensity the highlights

The highly anticipated teaser of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Fanney Khan’ is out. The teaser introduces three key characters, we see the glamorous pictures of Aishwarya. When the frame shifts to a common man, Anil Kapoor, his intensity catches the eye. The teaser opens with crowd cheering for Fanney Khan and then we get a silhouette of Anil Kapoor posing on stage with Rajkummar Rao giving voice-over explaining the meaning of Fanney Khan. In the end, Anil Kapoor, as a taxi-driver, is seen playing the trumpet on his terrace.

Check out the teaser below:

‘Fanney Khan’ revolves around a struggling singer who wants to make a name for himself in the music world. The film is an official remake of the Belgian movie ‘Everybody’s Famous! which was written, produced and directed by Dominique Deruddere. Everybody’s Famous! was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 73rd Academy Awards.

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai is playing the role of a popular singer, while Rajkummar Rao plays her love interest in the film. Fanney Khan’ will release on August 3, 2018.