Fan asked kiss from Adah Sharma but she refused; twitteratis started trolling her

Bollywood celebrities often get trolled on social media and the latest victim of the game is Adah Sharma. The actress was doing online interaction with fans but the actress lost her cool when a fan asked for a kiss by saying that he is the biggest fan of the actress.

But Adah refused his demand by saying that she would not be comfortable by doing this.The man then tried to justify his demand, saying that if she could lock lips with her co-actors in films, giving a kiss on a fan’s cheeks should be fine. This sparked the outrage between the two and Adah slammed the fan by series of Tweet. “I have never had a twitter outburst in the 3 yrs that I’ve been on twitter but accusations of “being insulted” for not being given a “HARMLESS KISS” have provoked me. I speak for a lot of girls here when I say the following” she said in her first tweet.

“A kiss for me isn’t harmless!You say “what’s the big deal” well who are u to decide what deal is big and small for me?Deals aside,I want to choose who I exchange saliva with or whose cheeks/other parts I plant my lips on! Or who I want to make eye contact with too.(Male/female)” she said.

Adah said that exposing in the movies doesnt mean she is ready for physical contact with any human . “I might expose my knees and elbows and OMG! I showed off my spine and my shoulders too! But that doesn’t mean I’m expected to have any physical contact with any human under complultion.(Physical contact could even be handshakes btw.)”

“Bhavana Reddy kissed in a public place in Commando2, Hayaati had a 1 hr 45 minute kiss in Heartattack but I’m Adah Sharma am NOT THEM!!!i’m happy my performances convince you that I am these people but the real me reacts,dresses,breathes,lives differently,” she added.

Well all this just started with a kiss and it took a dramatic turn, even some of the netizens started trolling her but many took her stand.