Family Time With Kapil Sharma: This is what Twitter thinks about Kapil’s comeback show 

— By Sumit Rajguru | Mar 26, 2018 02:47 pm
After many barriers and lot of anticipation, Kapil Sharma’s comeback show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma was finally aired on March 25, 2018, on Sony TV. Ever since, the announcement of the show, Kapil Sharma fans were excited to watch the first episode and experience the solid laughter ride. However, it seems like Family Time With Kapil Sharma brought the biggest disappointment for Kapil Sharma’s fans.

The first guest of the first episode was Raid actor Ajay Devgn with whom Kapil Sharma couldn’t manage to bring laughter on audiences’ face. Moreover, the repetitive act of Kiku Sharma as a female character and Chandan Prabhakar’s act was just okay. Especially, like The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma again used the same trick of jokes in this new show. Notably, Neha Pendse, who hosted the show, couldn’t contribute much to the show. However, Kapil Sharma’s flirting with ladies seemed repetitive.

Viewers too, couldn’t handle Kapil Sharma’s repetitive comedy as they gave their harsh reviews on the Twitter handle.


Check out the tweets:

Well, the show’s main concept is a comedy with fun games, hence it will take time to create an impact on audience this time. Hopefully, Kapil would bring some entertainment in the upcoming episodes.

