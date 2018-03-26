Family Time With Kapil Sharma: This is what Twitter thinks about Kapil’s comeback show 

After many barriers and lot of anticipation, Kapil Sharma’s comeback show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma was finally aired on March 25, 2018, on Sony TV. Ever since, the announcement of the show, Kapil Sharma fans were excited to watch the first episode and experience the solid laughter ride. However, it seems like Family Time With Kapil Sharma brought the biggest disappointment for Kapil Sharma’s fans.

The first guest of the first episode was Raid actor Ajay Devgn with whom Kapil Sharma couldn’t manage to bring laughter on audiences’ face. Moreover, the repetitive act of Kiku Sharma as a female character and Chandan Prabhakar’s act was just okay. Especially, like The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma again used the same trick of jokes in this new show. Notably, Neha Pendse, who hosted the show, couldn’t contribute much to the show. However, Kapil Sharma’s flirting with ladies seemed repetitive.

Viewers too, couldn’t handle Kapil Sharma’s repetitive comedy as they gave their harsh reviews on the Twitter handle.

Check out the tweets:

@haanjichandan #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma sorry 2 say wid due respect, first time switched the channel in d mid of ur show.u r a grt comedian.plz bring back old format & nani.The game show is a total flop.didnt like the construct.We want u all back wid full on dhamaka!!All d best — Gargi Roy (@theselfgargiroy) March 26, 2018

@KapilSharmaK9 Disappointed to say this But really your new #FTWKS is awfully boooring. Plz bring the #TKSS concept back. Seriously it was like #WTFKS. First time I slept so good just by watching your show for not more than 20 min.

🙏#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma #notwatchinanymore — The Reaper (@thereaper1233) March 26, 2018

The old format was better and this was pathetic! We don’t need #SunilGrover … but do want the old u ! #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma — Rashi Agarwal (@rashi_ag) March 26, 2018

So true.. very disappointed.. really dint expect this from @KapilSharmaK9 @SonyTV #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma #FTWKS u guys have to pull up your socks or else this will just be an other disaster https://t.co/670TtTkdUu — mounica reddy.c (@mounicareddyc) March 26, 2018

#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma boring @KapilSharmaK9 sir I’m sorry but according to me it didn’t live up to the hype!! The old one was good..@WhoSunilGrover — KA9💰 (@WWEHoudiniA) March 26, 2018

I was very excited that kapil’s show is coming back but yesterday my all excitement ruined! Total flop👎@KapilSharmaK9 #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma @SonyTV — Anil patel (@anilonlinebans1) March 26, 2018

Well, the show’s main concept is a comedy with fun games, hence it will take time to create an impact on audience this time. Hopefully, Kapil would bring some entertainment in the upcoming episodes.