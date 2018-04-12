Family Time with Kapil Sharma’ put on hold, but comedian ‘knows what he’s doing

Kapil Sharma who got caught up in many controversies recently refuses to stay away from the headlines. In the latest news, the comedian was asked by the Bollywood Hungama about his plans for his show ‘Family Time with Kapil Sharma’. And, the actor gave this answer… As quoted by Bollywood Hungama, “The people who want my career destroyed can spread whatever lies they want. I am okay with it. I am not new to people piggy riding on my success. Let them… as long as it gives them the satisfaction that they want. I know what I am doing.”

Recently, the actor had tweeted that his account got hacked. A few minutes later, he deleted some abusive tweets. However, he later went on to post on his account, “Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets”

The comedian and TV anchor has also filed a case against the Neeti and Preeti Simoes, the producers of his previous show Comedy Nights With Kapil. He accused them of trying to extort money from him.

Kapil Sharma’s recent show ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma’ turned out to be a failure instead of being a successful comeback. The actor will begin the shoot for his upcoming show in April, said the sources. He said to the Bollywood Hungama, “Sony’s helmers are the most supportive people I’ve worked with. They believe in me.” As per the reports the actor was looking for a ‘spark’ in a new show and said that the earlier show did not have one. The TV anchor is also supported by the comedians such as Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh.

Meanwhile, since there have been no new shows of Kapil Sharma, the channel is currently airing the old episodes, reported by the DNA. A source said, “The channel needs to bring in another show in its place, especially since a rival channel has launched Khichdi in the same time slot. Also, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway. If they don’t launch a new show in that slot, they are in danger of losing that to another channel.”

It would be difficult to get new shows. The channel has The Drama Company with Krushna Abhishek that can make fresh episodes, as reported by the DNA.

Creative director Preeti Simoes, said, “We are busy with Dhan Dhana Dhan and haven’t been approached.” Meanwhile, sources close to Krushna and Bharti revealed that the duo is reuniting for a show. A source said, “The two stand-up comedians are collaborating for a new show.”