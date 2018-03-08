Family time with Kapil Sharma: Here’s when the new show will go on air
Fans of ace Comedian Kapil Sharma are eagerly waiting for the launch of his new show ‘Family Time with Kapil Sharma‘. And now ending the excitement, a leading entertainment portal revealed that the show will go on air on March 25 replacing ‘Super Dancer 2’. The finale will be aired on March 24.
Meanwhile, yesterday the channel also released a new promo of ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma’, where Kapil is seen in a war of words with his house help. According to reports, the show will see commoners participating with their family as well. The audience can register themselves for taking part in the show. Later, the production team will inform the selected families for the date of rehearsals or shoot. Meanwhile, the show will feature entire cat of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ besides Sunil Grover.
2017 was a difficult year for Kapil with his show going off-air, his infamous mid-air brawl with co-star Sunil Grover and failure of his Bollywood movie ‘Firangi’ at the box office. With this, as per the reports Kapil suffered from depression. However now, after taking some break, Kapil Sharma is returning to small screen and we are so excited.