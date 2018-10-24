Free Press Journal
Family Frame! Alia Bhatt is all smiles alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor and his family

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 24, 2018 04:42 pm
Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Karan Johar’s celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan where she almost confirmed her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. Now some pictures of Alia Bhatt have gone viral where she can be seen with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

As we all know Alia was spending some quality time with Ranbir in New York, and these pictures are proof that she was having a great time. Rishi Kapoor is undergoing treatment of his illness there and is also cherishing his moments with loved ones.

 


View this post on Instagram

 

New York Nights !😍❤ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #RanbirKapoorFan #RanbirKapoorLove #RishiKapoor #NeetuKapoor #NeetuSingh #AliaBhatt #AliaaBhatt #NewYork #PicOfTheDay #Bollywood

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirfanbase) on

Earlier today, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture with husband Rishi Kapoor and captioned it as, “stroll at Central Park with perfect weather for company #vitD#beautifulday.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A stroll at Central Park with perfect weather for company #vitD#beautifulday🌞☀️

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also met Rishi Kapoor and shared the picture on social media. He tweeted, “Dearest @chintskap & #NeetuJi. Thank you for a great evening full of anecdotes about love, life, Hindi songs & desi food. Your laughter warmed my heart in freezing New York. Good luck with the hospital visit tomorrow. Looking forward to another great evening soon. Love.”

In the past Alia has accepted of Ranbir being her crush. Both the actors took everyone by surprise when they together attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s reception. Both will be featuring in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Alia is currently busy shooting for Kalank. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. On the other hand Ranbir just signed Shamshera.

