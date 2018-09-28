Family feud? Twinkle Khanna calls Tanushree Dutta brave, while hubby Akshay Kumar is busy shooting with Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar controversy is becoming humongous day by day. Many Bollywood actresses like Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chopra have come out in support of Tanushree Dutta’s allegation against Nana Patekar. And now its Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna who posted a tweet in support of Tanushree and called her brave.

Twinkle retweeted a thread of Janice Sequeira, which read, “Some incidents that take place even a decade ago remain fresh in your memory. What happened with #TanushreeDutta on the sets of “Horn Ok Please” is one such incident – I was there. #NanaPatekar”. To which, Twinkle wrote, “Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us!”.

Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us! https://t.co/f8Nj9YWRvE

— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 28, 2018

On the contrary Twinkle’s hubby Akshay Kumar is busy shooting with Nana Patekar for Housefull 4 in Jaisalmer. And the pictures of the entire cast flying to Jaisalmer went viral on internet in not time. However, Nana has rubbished Tanushree’s allegations and said that he will take legal action against her.