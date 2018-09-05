‘Fam-Jam’ at US Open: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas enjoys double with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner; See pics

It was a family affair for newly engaged-couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple were spotted enjoying double date at the US Open tennis tournament with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. PeeCee shared some pictures on her Instagram account writing, “It’s a #famjam at #usopen.” Accompanying them were Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. Priyanka also posted a sneak peek from the tennis court on her Instagram story.

The couple went to watch Serena Williams vs Karolina Pliskova and Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem’s quarterfinal match. Earlier, the couple was spotted in California’s Mammoth Mountains and at a quick vacation in Mexico.

Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement on August 18 in Mumbai with a traditional roka ceremony. It was held at her residence in Mumbai and their family and friends were part of it. A US magazine also reported that Priyanka wants an Indian wedding later this year and Nick is ‘super supportive of her and he’s thrilled.’ Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting her Shonali Bose film, ‘The Sky is Pink’ alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.