Fall in love with Atif Aslam new song ‘Pehli Dafa’

The man with golden voice is back after long time we are talking about Atif Aslam. Atif Aslam has come with his new music video with T Series ‘Pehle Dafa’, Song featuring Atif and Ileana D’Cruz. The soulful music composition is done by Shiraz Uppal and the lyrics are penned by Shakeel Sohail.

Song is fabulous and Atif has touched many hearts after singing this song because he has most attractive voice in industry.

Shooting of the song has been done on exotic locations and it really looks beautiful on screen when we watch the song.

Atif as usual look handsome while Ileana looks gorgeous in the song, they both complement each other.

Also it was a pleasant surprise to see Atif featuring in an Indian song. Why? Now we all know the intense situation between India and Pakistan. All the Pakistani artistes have been banned in India and we never thought of Atif coming out with a single along Ileana.But we are happy to see our favourite singer is back.

This song will take back in time when you felt in love for the first time.