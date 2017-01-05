Fall in love again and again with new song from Raees ‘Zaalima’

Raees has launched its new song ‘Zaalima’ starring King of Romance Shahrukh Khan and beautiful Mahira Khan. The melodious song is sung by Arjit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur.

Shahrukh Khan is seen in Pathani avatar in complete song romancing with Mahira, the song has been beautifully picturized and is to make you fall in love all over again. The sizzling chemistry of duo is worth to watch.

Before Zaalima makers released Sunny Leone’s item number ‘Laila Main Laila’ that caught many eyes on the film.

Shah Rukh khan starrer Raees is one of the most awaited films of this year. Even Shah-Rukh fans are waiting for the movie from long time.

Raees released date was shifted many times but finally it will release on 25th January clashing with Hrthik Roshan’s movie Kaabil.

Trailer of Raees was big hit on youtube and people loved Shah Rukh in gangster look.

Shah Rukh plays liquor mafia don based in Gujrat. It is based on real life character of Abdul Latif Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia, it also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a Crucial role.