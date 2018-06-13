Fake News Alert: Salman Khan fans claim that FIFA World Cup has been postponed by a week for Race 3 release

Salman Khan is a global sensation and can give any Hollywood actor a good run for his money, but now the buzz is that since Salman’ movie is releasing FIFA world cup 2018 has been postponed for a week, yes the buzz on social media is spreading like fire. According to a Facebook post, which read ‘FIFA World Cup Postponed By 1 Week Due To Immense Worldwide Hype Over Indian Film Race 3′.

Only super crazy Salman Khan fans can do this, but let us burst their bubble, the news which is circulating on the social media is ‘fake’, this is all fabricated. In the picture we can see FIFA President Gianni Infantino and in the headline it is written ‘FIFA World Cup Postponed By 1 Week Due To Immense Worldwide Hype Over Indian Film Race 3’ but his quote in the picture is different and it reads as ‘I am dismayed and will not accept that my integrity is being doubted by certain areas of the media’. He made this statement when his name was dragged in Panama papers in 2016.

This post was posted on Facebook page which is named as ‘Troll Salman Khan Haters’, and they have captioned the image which reads, “Salman Khan is a global sensation…Only one of a kind superstar. Thanks Salman fans for creating such a big hype for Race 3 <3 <3. Proof-in comment box.”

All the bhai fans should check the accuracy of the news before forwarding it to others. Fake news is the concerned topic worldwide but in India there is no proper law for it.