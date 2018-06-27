Faisal Khan: Himmanshu bhaiya is full of great energy
Actor-dancer Faisal Khan was the latest guest at actor Himanshu Malhotra‘s talks show ‘Share and Grow Spotlight’. The actor says he had a blast on the show and loved the vibe. “It was a great experience. Himanshu bhaiya is so full of positive energy. I was glad that I came to his show,” he says.
In fact, Faisal Khan has got great feedback for the show. “The response was very nice. Many people from my family, friends, and fans told me that there were a lot of things they could learn from the episode and that it was from the heart,” he says.
In fact, Faisal and Himanshu share a great bond. “I know him since 2016 and we have spent a lot of time together. I know him very well now. The best thing about Himanshu bhaiya is that he is so full of positivity,” he says.
He adds, “It was great shooting and spending time with him. He is like my elder brother and I am lucky to have him in my life.”
