Facebook to post Burt Reynolds’ nude picture again

Washington DC: Social media giant Facebook that took down one the nude picture of late Hollywood star Burt Reynolds, is posting it back. On Friday, a Facebook spokesperson while speaking to Fox news said the image “was mistakenly removed”.

The spokesperson further added that they have decided to put it back on as it did not break their standards of posting nude pictures. The picture in question was a cover photo of Cosmopolitan magazine. The photo was removed after Facebook’s automation feature detected it to be a nude content and marked it for instant deletion.

The 82-year-old actor passed away on Thursday in America’s Florida after suffering a cardiac arrest.