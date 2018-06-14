Fab Abs! Rakul Preet flaunts her washboard abs on the cover of Health & Nutrition

Last seen in the Bollywood film Aiyaary, Rakul Preet Singh is busy shaping her body for her next film. The actress will feature alongside Ajay Devgn in this Luv Ranjan production and it seems prep for the same are on full swing. And the proof? Well, here it is! Rakul has flaunted her newly toned physique on the cover of Health & Nutrition.

Keeping it apt, Rakul Preet has been flaunting her washboard abs in this sports outfit on the cover of the magazine. A source close to the actress said that the actress aims at giving fitness goals to many. “When it comes to fitness, fitness enthusiast and gym owner Rakul Preet is giving us some major goals these days. She has pushed her limits and is looking in great shape all thanks to her fitness routine for her role in her upcoming untitled rom com opposite Ajay Devgn.”

It seems that Rakul is following a strict regime to maintain her frame. Another inside who is a regular at one of the film studios said, “In between her shoot or in lunch break you will find Rakul hitting the gym regularly.” Considering Rakul’s love for fitness, we have to say we aren’t surprised.

For the uninitiated, Rakul Preet Singh took her love for fitness to the next level by turning gym owner to a couple of them in the country. The actress aims at establishing her own gym franchise across India one day. In fact, Rakul also completely supported the fitness challenge started by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore last month. The actress had gone ahead and challenged some of her co-stars from the industry to do the same.

Talking about her next film, Rakul Preet Singh will be sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn for the first time in this untitled rom-com. It also stars Tabu and is directed by debutant Akiv Ali.