Ezra Miller was told coming out as gay was ‘silly’

Ezra Miller, who will be next seen in DC superhero movie ‘Justice League’, revealed that he was told he had done a “silly thing” by revealing he was gay. While opening about his sexuality, the 25-year-old actor shared that he was subsequently told by numerous people that the decision to come out would harm his future career prospects, according to Metro.co.uk.

He said, “Folks in the industry, folks outside the industry. People I’ve never spoken to. They said there’s a reason so many gay, queer, gender-fluid people in Hollywood conceal their sexual identity, or their gender identity in their public image.” Adding, “’I was told I had done a ‘silly’ thing in thwarting my own potential to be a leading man.”

The ‘Perks of being a Wallflower’ star finds it sad that so many people in Hollywood still feel it’s necessary to keep their own sexuality a secret. “You’ve made a mistake’ is such a hard thing to hear. Maybe if I’d actually made a serious mistake? But not for this. I didn’t think I’d done anything wrong, though there have been moments of doubt as a result of those conversations. But what they said was, in fact, rubbish. It is us to manifest the world we want to exist in. But we’re ready. Humans are ready,” noted Miller.