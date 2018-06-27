Extremely hot pictures of Bhumi Pednekar will make you jealous of her beauty

Recently Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar was seen in the short film Lust Stories, and she gained appreciation for her role from her fans, the film is based on modern love and talks about sex, lust and love. On the other hand Bhumi’s recent photoshoot pictures are out, and she is looking extremely hot in them.

The actress posted the pictures on her Instagram account and captioned “She remembered who she was and the game changed -lalah deliah @rahuljhangiani @sukritigrover by @sonicsmakeup #florianhurelmakeupandhair. My tribe @hmehta75 @crastosuzan #upi”.

Bhumi is wearing different attires in different pictures, in one she is in wine colour backless dress and in other picture she is in white shirt sitting on bed, her make up is very minimal and hair are left open.

The hottie surprised the fans when she lost oodles of weight that she had gained for her first film and now when we look at Bhumi, she certainly looks like the best version of herself. The actress has said in the past that she lost her weight with rigorous gym sessions and strict diet mixed with drinking detox water.