Extremely hot kisses of Bollywood actresses, from Anushka Sharma to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Romance and lovemaking scenes in Bollywood have become a demand in movies. Actresses also try to make the scenes realistic with their acting, and one part of lovemaking scenes is kissing. Heroines kiss heroes so passionately in movies that it looks real. Kiss works as a catalyst in lovemaking scenes, and a number of top actresses have done full justice to demand.

Aishwarya Rai

The beautiful actress first onscreen kiss was with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2, the kiss was so passionate that it made headlines.

Esha Gupta

The diva has stunned everyone with her bikini pictures. Her debut movie Jannat 2 was a hit among people, but her kiss with Emraan Hashmi was the talk of the town. The kiss was a little long on the bed and stole the heart of audiences.

Anushka Sharma

The actress in the movie Band Baaja Baaraat kissed debutant Ranveer, and it was so sensual that it lasted in the heart of people. The kiss was in the end part of the movie, and was much talked about.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most famous Bollywood actresses of all time. She nailed it in her kissing scene with Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met. Her second kiss with Saif in Kurbaan

Katrina Kaif

We cannot forget Katrina’s lip-lock with Hrithik Roshan in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. It looked so was realistic and passionate and the dialogue after the kiss made the scene ever more memorable.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka has taken kissing seriously and has done kissing scenes with Shahid Kapoor in ‘Kaminey’ and also with Ranbir Kapoor in Anjaana Anjaani. She does her kissing scenes with such gravity that people fall for her kissing scenes.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez looks extremely beautiful and but her kissing is much talked as well. The actress deeply kissed Emraan Hashmi in Murder 2 and then she was again in the news for locking lips with Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2. Even, the video of both of them from the sets went viral.

Vidya Balan

In her very first film Parineeta, where she did a love-making scene with Saif Ali Khan to lip-locking with Emraan Hashmi in Dirty Picture, Vidya Balan has only gotten better! Her bold performance as a village seductress in ‘Ishqya’ where she kissed Arshad Warsi was much-talked about and got her critical acclaim as well as several awards.