Experimental shows losing ground in TRP race, says Hiten Tejwani

Hiten Tejwani says most of the TV shows are a celebration of stereotypes and experimental projects are not surviving in the TRP race.

Asked if new age TV shows are progressive enough like that of the 1990s, Hiten said, “There is a constant projection of stereotypes and ‘saas-bahu’ sagas that keep getting popular as opposed to some experimental storylines. Even some of those shows are coming on TV and going off-air soon because those shows are losing ground in the Television Rating Point (TRP) race. Unfortunately, that measures business. It is all about viewership.”

Starting his career with “Ghar Ek Mandir”, Hiten became a household name with “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”. He went on to act in shows like “Pavitra Rishta”, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi” and “Balika Vadhu”. “The problem is when only one or two entertainment channels try to bring a change. They are failing because the audience is switching to another one where those melodramatic shows are available. If all the channels stop encouraging anything that is regressive, start making interesting, experimental and progressive shows that are ahead of our time; maybe we will see the difference,” shared Hiten.