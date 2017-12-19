Exclusive: Salman Khan talks about working with Ali Abbas Zafar in Tiger Zinda Hai
In September 2016, Yash Raj Films announced ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘. After almost one and a half of anticipation, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is all set to hit the screens this Friday. The fans have been eagerly waiting for the film and to see Salman back doing what he does best- action. Besides the cast returning with an action-packed thriller, there was also a major change with the film- Ali Abbas Zafar came on board as a director.
The first part ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, which released in 2012, was a massive success with the scintillating chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was, then, helmed by Kabir Khan who went on to make ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Tubelight’ with Salman. Although ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ went on to become a giant blockbuster, Tubelight failed to create magic on big screen. So, when Tiger Zinda Hai the project was announced last year with the new director Ali Abbas Zafar, it did come as a surprise to many as to why Kabir Khan wasn’t a part of it.
On Monday, Bollywood Hungama sat down with Salman Khan to talk about ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and whether the sequel needed a new set of eyes to tell a good story. To this, he responded, “No. Even if Kabir Khan would have got the script, it would have been fine. It is Yash Raj Films’ property. Kabir was with us in ‘Tubelight’ and after ‘Sultan’; Ali Abbas Zafar was free before Bharat. He had also worked on the script when it was being developed. It was the right thing.”
Salman Khan even said that after Kabir Khan’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, they had left the project until a new story came into limelight. Salman further added, “We just left ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ till somebody came up with this idea saying a new title has come up, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. They were all excited about the title first. I was like ‘Chalo Tiger Zinda Hai’. People will go and watch the film at least.”
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as super spies Tiger and Zoya. The film is releasing on December 22.