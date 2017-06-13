Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares takes an ‘unnatural’ dig at Katrina Kaif

Super model and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares recently took a dig at Katrina Kaif. The outspoken model has commented on Katrina’s recent picture by claiming she is unnatural. Diandra recently wrote an open letter, using Katrina’s recent image, on the hypocritical beauty standards women are subjected to. She wrote –

Why ? Why ? Why ? Is everybody obsessed these days with this shit storm of being Ageless n this perfection idea of beauty ?!?

Dear women ,

Be proud of your age , be proud of your life experiences, be proud of your lines , be proud of your natural beauty , be proud of the unconventional, let’s mature naturally … there is no other like you… we are all so unique …. Let’s feed our body n mind with love not with this bullshit ideas of beauty fed to us by magazines , people and social media… everybody is fighting a very natural process n messing with nature …. looking so damn strange in the process. Messing a perfectly beautiful face n or body !

Also Its not a hate post for kat… I know her (n would even say this to her face ) its just that I happened to see this pic n her interview n it got me thinking … as to why women are doing this all over the world . And even younger women are into it btw….!!!!

Be fearlessly Ageless by embracing it all gracefully ….

PS ; I AM 37 GOING ON 38 AND SO DAMN HAPPY& PROUD ABOUT IT !!!!

Be flawsomely AWESOME

Woah! It seems like Diandra indirectly shot an arrow over a top actresses so called artificial beauty!