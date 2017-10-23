Ewan McGregor, wife split

“Trainspotting” star Ewan McGregor and wife, Eve Mavrakis, have called it quits after 22 years of marriage. The couple has been separated since May, reported People magazine citing a family source. The news comes after McGregor was spotted kissing his “Fargo” costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Winstead split from her husband, Riley Stearns, in May after seven years of marriage. McGregor met Mavrakis, a production designer, on the set of the British TV crime series “Kavanagh QC” and they were married in 1995. The couple have four daughters — Clara, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15 and Anouk, 6.
