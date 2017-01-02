Everything you need to know about Gustakhiyan, SRK and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next

Ever since the news is out that Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are expected to collaborate after 14 long years, there has been so much talk. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie.

The movie will showcase Sahir Ludhianvi and Amrita Pritam’s love story and is said to be titled as ‘Gustakhiyan’.

The biopic will portray the celebrated life of the poet Sahir. He was born in Ludhiana in 1921 but moved to Lahore before partition. But few years later he came to Mumbai, the reason being his poetry stirred up outrage from Pakistan. Soon after he started working as a lyricist in Indian film industry, he earned two Filmfare Awards for M Sadiq’s ‘Taj Mahal’ and Yash Chopra’s ‘Kabhie Kabhie’. He passed away in 1980.

Amrita Pritam was an Indian writer and poet who wrote in Hindi and Punjabi. She was also the first Punjabi woman poet and novelist in the 20th She received love for her work from across the border in India and Pakistan. The film demands a strong female character.

SRK and SLB’s last collaboration was ‘Devdas’ in 2002 which went on to become a classic cult. If all goes well with the current project, there is no doubt that this could be another masterpiece from the duo.

According to a news report, the film will have a lot of poetic approach and SRK is spending time reading Sahir’s gazals and nazms.

Yet there’s no official confirmation from Shah Rukh Khan about the role but the collaboration will no doubt create a beautiful on-screen poetry.

There is also a buzz that Priyanka Chopra might play the lead role in the film. According to reports, the desi girl who is on a vacation in India has been spotted several times at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s residence.

The film is scheduled to release in 2018.