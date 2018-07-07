Everyone RAAZI? Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Alia Bhatt’s house to meet her family; what’s cooking ‘Ralia’!

Many magazines and entertainment news channels are right now filled up with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s alleged relationship gossip. After all, the duo had raised everyone’s eyebrows when they appeared together on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s reception ceremony. Since then, they have been spotted together at many places. But recently, Sanju star Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Alia Bhatt’s house to meet the Bhatt family.

Ranbir and Alia, who are popularly known as ‘Ralia’ are very much comfortable with each other. Hence, Ranbir’s visit to Alia’s house is not a thing to wonder about.

On Friday, Ranbir was spotted visiting his ladylove at her residence and hold on, her father, Mahesh Bhatt was present too. Well, if you are thinking about their marriage preparation meet, then hold on guys! Ranbir and Mahesh Bhatt’s meeting was just reportedly casual and they can probably be discussing their plan to fly to Paris to join his family for his mother Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations, which is on July 8. On the other hand, there can also be chances of Mahesh Bhatt calling Ranbir to his house to congratulate him for Sanju’s success.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is slated to be released in August 2019.