Every film with Vishal Bhardwaj special, relevant: Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai: With critical acclaimed films like “Kaminey” and “Haider” to their credit Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor are planning to repeat the success story with “Rangoon” and the actor says working with the filmmaker is always special.

The 35-year-old star, who will be essaying the role of Nawab Malik in the war romance drama, hopes people love their third collaboration as much as they liked the first two.

“It’s my third film with Vishal Bhardwaj sir and every film with him is important, special, relevant. I hope people will see and like the film. It releases one day before my birthday and I hope I am celebrating it with the success of the film,” Shahid said.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, who previously worked with Bhardwaj in “Omkara,” and Kangana Ranaut as actress Miss Julia, “Rangoon” will release on February 24.