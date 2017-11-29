Esha Gupta’s thank you for her birthday wishes is the hottest thing on the net today
Just yesterday Esha Gupta celebrated her birthday with wishes flowing in from all quarters. With fans, followers and friends sending in their love, the actress no doubt felt on top of the world. Now, a day later, Esha has decided to thank everyone for the wish in the best way possible.
Talking to Instagram and sharing an image of her in a monokini Esha added, “Something we all adore.. the one thing worth dying for thank you for the birthday love guys.. blessed”. While we can get enough of this ‘thank you’ note from Esha, the said image is part of one of the photo shoots that Esha recently did.
Back on the work front, Esha Gupta who was last seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Baadshaho’ that was directed by Milan Luthria and also featured Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, and Ileana D’Cruz.