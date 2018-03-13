Esha Gupta working on Iranian film ‘Devil’s Daughter’

Esha Gupta says working on her maiden Iranian project “Devils Daughter” has been a surreal experience. Esha has been shooting in Mumbai since a month. She will be shooting for the project in April and most of the scenes are shot in Madh Island.

She is happy to work with Ghorban Mohammadpour, who has helmed films likes “Salaam Mumbai”, “Anche Mardan Darbareye Zanan Nemidanand” and “Dele Bigharar”. “I’m honoured to have the opportunity to collaborate with a director like Ghorban Mohammadpour for his film ‘Devil’s Daughter’,” Esha said.

“I’ve admired his films and now I get to work with him. This is surreal. It’s such privilege to be part of the Iranian film industry,” she added. Esha has worked in Bollywood films like “Jannat 2”, “Rustom”, “Commando 2” and the recent one being Baadshaho.