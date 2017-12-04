Esha Gupta to the rescue

Recently actress Esha Gupta, who was last seen in ‘Baadshao’, came to the rescue of a female fan who was being harassed by a boy during a promotional event. On seeing this transpire, Esha immediately reprimanded him and left him with a stern warning.

As Esha walked in for the event, the crowd went berserk and the security guards were called to control them. Suddenly, she noticed a guy misbehaving with a girl, she walked over there and addressed the issue. She even told the security guards to ask boy to leave the venue.

“It was shocking to see the guy misbehaving with a girl who was a part of the crowd. All hell broke loose when he was trying to touch her. I immediately caught hold of him and warned him to check his actions or else I’d have to hand him over to the cops,” confirms Esha.

In the past few months, the film industry has been trying to propagate a clean and heathy environment for women, but has not managed to do so very well. “When women are able to live in a safe and secure environment, they can participate effectively in the economy and society. Every woman and girl should be able to live safely within the vicinity of her home and outside as well,” she says.