Esha Gupta makes headlines again, but this time not for her sexy pictures; read full details

One of the hottest actresses of Bollywood, Esha Gupta, landed herself in hospital and she posted a picture of her on hospital bed. The caption reads as “All is well in my homeland.. when youre a big baller guess it’s universes sign to tell you to pause, cus there is something even bigger coming..wanna say a big thank you to my GBF @pratapsimon for being there for me. And my other bbay family for stressing out. Thank you all for your love, shall recover soon.. (ps to y’all,let’s plan the weekend) and @hautenehagupta please don’t stress me I love you.” [sic.].

The B-Town girl was in the news for her sultry photoshoot for GQ magazine this year and recently also posted some of her pictures from the shoot which took the Internet by storm. The temperature was at peak after her bikini pictures which can make anyone sweat. She was also in news for trolls and her haters posted vulgar comments on her account but she gave hard-hitting answers to all her haters.

She even spoke on nepotism and said she is still treated as outsider “I am proud of the work I’ve done, it was tough, but I have carved the way on my own. There are times, I wish even if four of my films flop, there is someone producing films for me and making films only with me. You think ‘I wish I didn’t have this surname but that surname’. I think I am still an outsider. I am still treated like one to quite an extent by the so-called ‘industry people’. It’s their body language that lets you know. I can’t blame them because even I haven’t made an effort to be a part of them. I don’t want to,” said Esha recently while speaking to a section of the media.

“Here’s looking at you kid” #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

Sitting here watching you #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:49pm PST