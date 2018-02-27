Esha Gupta gives brilliant reply to all her haters, after she was trolled for supporting Syria

Esha Gupta is now habituated to trolls and now the actress is getting trolled for her latest tweet on Syrian war. In one of her tweet she posted a picture of boy and wrote “I don’t care which country or religion or government I have, humanity is dying. The children are dying and it needs to stop, now Syria is bleeding,”. But her tweets didn’t woo many Twitter users and she was slammed and asked to concentrate on ongoing conflicts in India.

But many of her fans were touched with her kind gesture, she hit back with the latest tweet for her haters “Your dumbness is profound, there is a difference when you are KILLING them. That’s the problem with you trollers, good for nothing, even in Humanity you see borders. Even for children you see religion. This is what is called the dark age”, she wrote.

This is not the first time that the actress is getting trolled on social media she has been victim of trolls when she posted some of her sensuous pictures on social media. Which haters couldn’t digest and started slamming the actress for showing the skin. But Esha never stopped and never cared about such hates and started posting more frequently as an answer to all her haters.