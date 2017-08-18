Esha Deol gets Neeta Lulla for baby shower outfit

Mumbai: Esha Deol, who is expecting her first child with husband Bharat Takhtani, will be wearing a Vrindavan-inspired asymmetrical Anarkali at her baby shower. The actress says she is not bothered about her bump as Neeta Lulla’s creation always make her look “flawless”.

Lulla, who is currently designing for a Star Plus show, popular American DJs The Chainsmokers and film “Manikarnika”, had designed for Esha’s wedding functions as well.

“Neeta ji is simply the best. Besides doing my clothes for lots of my films, she also did my wedding. Both, Bharat and I, are very lucky to wear her creations for our wedding and now it’s baby shower time so obviously, I want her only to do our outfits, Esha said in a statement.

“She saw me through that journey. She gets a certain confidence and grace to my look with her clothes and style. I have no tension although my bump is growing by the hour her clothes somehow make me look flawless,” the “Dhoom” actress added.

Lulla is also excited about designing for Esha.

“Esha would be glowing on her baby shower in an asymmetrical Anarkali with multi layers of red and pink tulle, crafted with gota, zardosi and sequin embroidery paired perfectly with a sharara with multigores which would enable her to walk around freely and make her feel comfortable. Esha particularly wanted a hint of the ‘Radharani’ colours from the medieval Vrindavan, hence the colour pink to express the power of love and compassion,” she said.