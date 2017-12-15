Erratic Rishi Kapoor asks journalists to leave book launch event of father Raj Kapoor
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is again in news for all the wrong reason. Rishi Kapoor, reportedly asked three journalists to leave a book launch event of his late father, the legendary Raj Kapoor in Delhi despite of an invitation from the publisher and also made a nasty comment that they are only for ‘muft ki daaru’, as reported by IANS.
An IANS report suggests how the event turned out to be a difficult evening. Turns out that Rishi Kapoor asked three journalists who were waiting outside the washroom adjacent to the book release venue saying, “Aap log kaun hain?” in an agitated voice. On being told about their credentials, Rishi Kapoor walked off saying, “Muft ki daaru….”
His personal security arrived and asked the three journalists to accompany them out of the hall and to the lobby area of the hotel. The security said, “Mr Kapoor doesn’t want you guys here, please leave.”
A representative of the publisher, who had arrived at the spot, requested that Rishi’s personal security staff be spoken to. Meanwhile, the publicist apologised while also adding that there are a lot of other stakeholders in such events that involve celebrities. “Please come in, grab a drink or two,” he said, 20 minutes after the event had begun. The IANS correspondent, however, chose to leave.
Rishi Kapoor along with his family was in Delhi for the book launch on his father, late Mr Raj Kapoor. The book is written by his sister Ritu Nanda.