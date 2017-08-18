Epic Pic! Aishwarya, Sridevi, Rani, Rekha, Vidya all captured in one frame

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Sridevi celebrated her 54th birthday on August 13, this year. On her behalf, a bash was hosted by Manish Malhotra, Sridevi’s favourite designer and good friend, and he was the one who shared a great photo with all of us.

At the grand party, Bollywood celebrities like, Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Rani Mukherjee among other were invited. The photo also includes Tina Ambani and some gentleman like Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, and needs to be framed.

Malhotra posted the photo on Twitter and wrote, “At home @karanjohar and me with all these fabulous women. A night to remember.” Karan wrote, “Thank you @ManishMalhotra for a lovely evening and the opportunity to stand with these iconic ladies….”

Others who attended the party included Huma Qureshi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Farah Khan, Punit Malhotra and Javed Akhtar.