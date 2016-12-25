“Entertainment Tax should go”, says Sudhir Mishra

Which filmmakers do you personally find interesting?

I think Abhishek Chaubey is a very good director. UDTA PUNJAB rocked; very imaginative, popular and makes a point. I welcome the AIRLIFT director, Raja Menon. I think he has a very interesting sense of cinema. While it was about Akshay Kumar it was also about the whole ensemble. And the smaller narratives make up the main narrative; so many interesting stories. I liked a small Kannada film TITHI; SAIRAT was a revelation, again, very interesting in the mainstream.

I’m waiting for the next film from Neeraj Ghaywan. I like Anurag Kashyap always; whether his films totally work or not, I like even his mistakes because he tries something, he tries to go somewhere. In every film you don’t succeed but I like the attempt. I’m eagerly waiting for Vishal’s RANGOON.

Any other changes that fill you with hope?

I think female actors like Deepika, Priyanka and especially Kangana have kind of broken the mould. I hope the patriarchal type of industry stops saying that heroines don’t sell and you can’t make bigger films with them. That is the last bastion of the industry that still needs to fall. I found what Alia did in UDTA PUNJAB really ballsy.

Your film DAS DEV will hit the screens in the new year. Satisfied with how it has shaped up?

Yes, I have just finished DAS DEV which will come in March, with Richa Chadda, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anurag discovery, Rahul Bhatt. You are always wanting to do more but yes, I enjoyed making it. It’s a hard-hitting, political film and it centres around dynasty and the feudal aspects of power in India which passed through generations… And power as an addiction. That’s why I called it DAS DEV. If DEVDAS was the journey from a god-like noble type to a ‘das’, a slave plagued by addiction and guilt, this is the story of a slave, who goes from being addicted to alcohol, drugs and power, to liberation.

The film industry had its share of upsets in the form of the UDTA PUNJAB censorship controversy, to name one…

I quite like the way the industry came together in the UDTA PUNJAB censorship issue. It was a beginning and I think we need to come together more on matters. The world is going through strange times… I think those pressures have been there always. In 1991 when I made DHARAVI, it was pulled out. In a complicated country like India, there will always be some pressure. So the industry has to stick together and help each other out.

The film industry is not as great a business as it is made out to be – it is more passion. People are in this industry more to tell stories. Just the top one or two percent make a lot of money. So the industry needs to be looked after, the government needs to look after it. Entertainment Tax should go…and I have been saying this for 10 years everywhere. I don’t understand why writers should be taxed – because nobody pays them anyway. Income should be taxed; those of us who make money should be taxed.