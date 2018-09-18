Emmy Awards 2018: ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ laughs away with top comedy honours

Los Angeles:”The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” got its gags right at the Primetime Emmy Awards Tuesday as the show rose to the top with five major wins in the comedy category, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The show also saw creator Amy Sherman-Palladino creating history by becoming the first woman to grab both Writing and Directing awards for a Comedy Series.

She began her first acceptance speech with a feminist joke, “Whoever put that carpet downs hates women. I just want to say that right away. Time’s up, okay?” Her husband and show’s co-executive producer Daniel Palladino gave the speech while accepting the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

“To our cast who bite onto our 80-page scripts every week. We just wrapped a day and half ago the season two. We already miss working with you. We look forward to season three,” he said.

Rachel Brosnahan, who plays the title role in the period comedy about a New York City housewife-turned-stand-up-comedienne in the Amazon series, won the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series trophy.

In her speech, she thanked the show’s team, her family and urged the audience to vote in the upcoming Midterms. “One of the things I love most about the show is that it’s about a woman who’s finding her voice anew… (So) vote, show up, and a bring a friend to the polls,” Brosnahan said.

Bill Hader, who clinched his first Emmy, won the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for “Barry”. The actor began his speech, saying “I didn’t think this was going to happen.” “I took classes at Second City LA. I was taught there that you should always make the other people look good, so what I did was I hired a bunch of really great actors that made me look really good. So I share this with the cast: Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Kerrigan, Paula Newsome,” he added.

Amy Borstein took home the trophy of Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for essaying Susie Myerson, a brassy talent booker for a ’50s Greenwich Village coffeehouse in “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”. This is her second Emmy win. Borstein, who was presented the first award of the evening, informed the audience at the outset than she “went without the bra!” and later thanked the writers, the cast and her family.

Earlier at the red carpet, the actor revealed that she was wearing her wedding dress, a plunging silver gown with flared sleeves, from “20 years ago”. She married actor Jackson Douglas in 1999 and the couple got divorced in 2014. Hader’s “Barry” co-star, Henry Winkler also did the HBO series proud as he scored the win in the Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category for his role of acting teacher Gene Cousineau.

This is the actor’s first Emmy win. He has received six nominations over the past four decades. “I wrote this 43 years ago,” he joked about his speech. “Skip Brittenham (his longtime lawyer) said to me a long time ago, ‘If you sit at the table long enough, the chips will come your way’. Tonight, I got to clear the table,” he said. Winkler thanked Hader, other cast and crew, and his children and quipped “Kids, you can go to bed now, daddy won!”