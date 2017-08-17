Emma Stone named highest paid actress

“La La Land” star Emma Stone has surpassed Jennifer Lawrence to claim the top spot in Forbes’ highest-paid actresses list. Stone, 28, became the toast of Hollywood with her portrayal of a struggling actor, Mia, in the Damien Chazelle- directed movie, a role that also helped her bag the Best Actress Oscar earlier this year.

She claimed the top spot by earning USD 26 million in the last 12 months. Lawrence, who was at the top spot for two consecutive years, was third on the list this year. Lawrence made USD 24 million, just over half her 2016 total earnings.

Jennifer Aniston is on the second spot, with her earnings of USD 25.5 million. The “Friends” star made most of her money from Emirates airlines, Smartwater and Aveeno endorsements. Melissa McCarthy and Mila Kunis are the other two names in the top five list with USD 18 million and USD 15.5 million, respectively.