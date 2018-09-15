Eminem apologises for homophobic slur in ‘Kamikaze’

Washington DC: Commenting on a homophobic slur he used for fellow rapper Tyler, The Creator, American rapper Eminem said that he might have gone too far. According to a report by People, addressing the issue in an interview with radio host Sway, the rapper acknowledged that in his quest to hurt Tyler, he ended up hurting a lot of other people.

Eminem said this after coming under fire for the words he chose to use in ‘Fall’, a track from his latest album titled ‘Kamikaze’ that came out in August. The lyrics of the songs read, “Tyler create nothin’, I see why you called yourself an f-t, bitch / It’s not just ’cause you lack attention / It’s ’cause you worship D12’s balls, you’re sacrilegious / If you’re gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better.” On the work front, the 15-time Grammy winner dropped his latest album ‘Kamikaze’ On August 30. Later the same day, the rapper also uploaded a 15-second teaser of his song from the upcoming action-packed film ‘Venom’.