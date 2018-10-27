Emilia Clarke starrer ‘Last Christmas’ to release in November 2019

by IANS
written by IANS
Emilia Clarke starrer ‘Last Christmas’ to release in November 2019

Los Angeles: Actors Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding starrer romcom “Last Christmas” will release on November 15, 2019. Directed by Paul Feig, the film will feature unreleased music from the late iconic musician George Michael, who died on Christmas day in 2016 at the age of 53, reports variety.com. Along with Feig, Emma Thompson will also helm the film and  star in it. Set in London, “Last Christmas” follows Kate (Clarke), who harumphs around London, making a bundle of bad decisions which includes her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers.

0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

You may also like

Kristin Cavallari’s brother missing

December 7, 2015 12:11 PM

‘Swachh ranking all farce; honest survey would have...

May 15, 2017 02:15 PM

Maharashtra government plans to remove incompetent SRA developers

November 2, 2017 07:10 AM

Mirror, mirror on the wall, is Priyanka Chopra...

December 4, 2017 02:39 PM

Simultaneous polls: Law panel fixes all-party consultation

July 4, 2018 12:11 AM

Bhopal – Man foils bid to abduct sister

December 31, 2017 12:05 AM

Mumbai: BMC schools plan to extend up to...

May 24, 2018 07:59 AM

Jammu and Kashmir budget session likely to begin...

January 1, 2018 03:26 PM

Bhopal: Cops’ restore peace: 90 FIRs, 256 arrests...

April 5, 2018 09:04 AM

World’s tallest sand castle created by Sudarsan Pattnaik

February 11, 2017 09:51 AM

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.