Elli AvrRam loves hosting

Elli AvrRam says she loves being a host on “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” as she gets to “do a variety of things”. Elli took on the avatar of Paro from “Devdas” for one of the episodes of the show.

Talking about it, Elli said: “This act was a lot of fun. As a host, the best part is that I get to do a variety of things and this time the Paro act too was a great experience. Sajid Khan and Akshay Kumar even praised me for the act and I am glad I was able to pull it up.”

The actress added that “Devdas” was also the first Bollywood movie that she “ever watched which prodded me to be an actress and move to India”. “So I added my own touch to it and I’m glad that it turned out just fine,” she said.