Ekta Kapoor slams trollers for citing surgeries as the reason behind Sridevi’s death

Veteran actress Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest. Since then, her fans have been pouring condolences to the actress’ family for her sudden demise. However, amid all, there are many trollers on Twitter who have been constantly trolling Sridevi’s death by calling it an effect of plastic surgeries and other cosmetic procedures.

Earlier Piyali Ganguly had shared a post on her Facebook profile in which she mentioned that Sridevi died due to multiple plastic surgeries. Piyali Ganguly’s Facebook post states, “while we are all mourning the untimely demise of Sridevi, it is important to remember why this may have happened to her. society demanded that she stay slimmer/look younger than a 40 year old, 50 year old and plus 50 woman needs to be–hence, the continuous surgeries. when i met her about 5 years ago, she was beautiful but a sad version of that self that we loved so much in a movie like Chandni. What a lot of pressure to keep her weight down, to make sure that her face had no wrinkle lines….continuous clinic visits in Southern California. as a friend of mine, Dipanwita Basu wrote this morning…do we need a #metoo movement in fashion, #notsize0? Milan has already implemented this but these patriarchical implants were in her head — the husband, who claimed to love her so much should have intervened, did he love the way she looked as his arm candy more than he loved her? She herself did not trust in her own beauty — she was a clothes horse for whoever would care to dress her. What i conclude is she had such a lack of love for oneself and such a lack of self esteem that her own lips didn’t suffice, her own face was not good enough, her flesh and blood had to be sucked out of her so that she could wear the best of couture. that is the sadness of a life that could have been lived so much better not just for her but for her daughters. what a terrible legacy for her girls. (sic)”

But these trolls didn’t go well with producer Ekta Kapoor as she recently slammed them on Twitter for making an issue of Sridevi’s death. Ekta tweeted, “Evil ones pls realise one percent ( as fwded as my doc told me) of the population can have a cardiac arrest without any heart condition or any kind of surgery! It’s destiny not how evil rumour mongers portray!!!”

Earlier while offering condolences, Ekta expressed her emotions on Sridevi’s death by tweeting, “The strongest women have the weakest hearts sometimes…#RIPSrideviji.”

Sridevi was in Dubai for her nephew actor Mohit Marwah’s wedding and chose to stay back after the wedding when the tragedy happened. As per reports of Khaleej Times, Boney Kapoor flew back from Mumbai to surprise Sridevi with a dinner date and the couple spoke for 15 minutes after which Sridevi went to the bathroom to get ready and 15 minutes later she was found lying motionless in the bathtub and was rushed to the Rashid hospital there.

On Monday, Sridevi’s mortal will reach in Mumbai and the last rites will be conducted at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai, at noon.