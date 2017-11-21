Check out: Ekta Kapoor shares throwback picture of Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor and son Laksshya

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor has shared throwback picture of Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya on Instagram on Tuesday. She captioned the picture, Father son n sons son!!#sametosame #myboys #twinners #twinnersfamily

The picture says that, the three generation of Jeetendra family are looking same to same.

Father son n sons son!!#sametosame #myboys #twinners #twinnersfamily

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:18pm PST

Recently, Tusshar Kapoor celebrated 41 birthday on Monday. The happy single dad had loads of friends during the birthday party in Mumbai on November 19. Karan Johar, Aftab Shivdasani, Urmila Matondkar, Tabu, Tanishaa Mukerji, Chunky Pandey, Himansh Kohli, Dino Morea and many others were seen in the inside party pictures.

Tushaar Kapoor shared a pictures on Instagram along with caption, “Thank you @nanditamahtani for being the host with the most & making my birthday the best ever! Crazy and most peaceful at the same time!”

Thank you @nanditamahtani for being the host with the most & making my birthday the best ever! Crazy and most peaceful at the same time! A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

Another photo he posted, “#beautifulplace #beautifulpeople #beautifulsunset🌅#turning41isbliss

lalit_tekwani”

#beautifulplace #beautifulpeople #beautifulsunset🌅#turning41isbliss A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on Nov 20, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

Aftab Shivdasani shared a picture with caption, “Happy happy birthday buddy @tusshark89 ! Have a great year ahead with lots of happiness and success! Here’s to an amazing evening! 🍾🙌🏼🎂🎉 @nin_dusanj @karanjohar @nanditamahtani”

Happy happy birthday buddy @tusshark89 ! Have a great year ahead with lots of happiness and success! Here’s to an amazing evening! 🍾🙌🏼🎂🎉 @nin_dusanj @karanjohar @nanditamahtani A post shared by Aftab Shivdasani (@aftabshivdasani) on Nov 19, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

Nandita Mahtani shared a picture saying that, “Happy birthday @tusshark89!! Lots of love always 🎂🍾🕺🏻♥️♥️♥️ #friendsforever #birthdayboy

gattukapoorHappy birthday @tusshark89 .. “