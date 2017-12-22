Ekta Kapoor Christmas Bash: Karan Johar enjoys party with lovely twins Yash and Roohi; see pics

The entire world is all set to celebrate Christmas on December 25, but many of our B-town celebs have already begun Christmas celebrations at their home. Yes, on Thursday night, Ekta Kapoor hosted a Christmas bash at her home where many B-Town celebs made their presence felt.

However, there was one person who very much enjoyed the party. And that person is none other than, Karan Johar. Yes, Karan Johar who attended Ekta Kapoor’s Christmas Bash, enjoyed a lot with his lovely twins Yash and Roohi. Apparently, they were spotted in the city with dad Karan and their nanny. But Karan’s son Yash was looking adorable in a white and blue outfit, Roohi wore a pink dress with a matching hairband.

Not only Karan, but also stars like Tusshar Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar and others have also enjoyed a lot in the party. Interestingly, Tusshar’s son Lakkshya was extremely happy at his bua’s Christmas party.

On the work front, Karan Johar’s upcoming Dharma Production’s ventures like Dhadak, Student Of The Year and Raazi are all set to hit the screens in 2018.