‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ teaser: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor movie is sweet simple love story

The teaser of ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ is released and it will make you nostalgic if you have seen Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala’s original song ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’. Talking more about the teaser, the opening scene shows Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s popular film ‘1942: A Love Story’ original track featuring Anil Kapoor and than the scene is fast forwarded to year 2018.

Sonam Kapoor’s voice is heard in background, saying ‘Love story mein koi na koi syappa toh hota he hota hai’ as the camera focuses on the wedding celebration.

We can see older Anil Kapoor in some intense scene, and Sonam Kapoor as a typical Punjabi kudi (girl). After watching the teaser it seems like a family drama and we can see father-daughter relationship as well.

This is the first time Anil and Sonam are working together. The movie is directed by Shelly Chopra, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and it is slated to release on October 12.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor got married to Delhi based businessman Anand Ahuja. The marriage was lavishing affair and almost all Bollywood celebs attended the wedding.