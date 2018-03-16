Ek Do Teen Song Teaser: Jacqueline Fernandez spreads hotness in this Baaghi 2 new song

Jacqueline Fernandez treats the audience with a glimpse into the much-awaited track from Baaghi 2 titled Ek Do Teen. The 25-second long teaser showcases Jacqueline aka Mohini reprising the iconic chartbuster Ek Do Teen originally picturised on Madhuri Dixit.

Jacqueline Fernandez looks hot as ever in her sizzling avatar as she is seen reviving the similar outfit with a modernised touch which Madhuri wore in the original track. Jacqueline sexy moves and oozing hotness has created immense anticipation amongst the masses to witness the song on screen.

While giving a countdown to the song Jacqueline shares, “A forever-favourite!! The countdown begins #EkDoTeen 1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣”.

Earlier this morning, Jacqueline treated the masses with a picture of her in Ek Do Teen’s iconic pose. Baaghi 2 brings to celluloid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the very first time.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.