‘Ek Do Teen’ Remake: Jacqueline Fernandez has done full justice with song, says Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan believes that Jacqueline Fernandez who has performed on the re-made version of “Ek Do Teen”, originally performed by Madhuri Dixit, done full justice to the famous song.

Sharing the link to the video on his official Twitter handle, Salman wrote, “Loved the song, Jackie has done full justice to the legendary moves of Saroj Khan. Difficult to match Madhuri. Nice to see Varun and Jackie to our songs make us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud. Enjoy Karo!”

— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018

He also praised Varun Dhawan who played the double role in “Judwaa2” that released last year; the remake of Salman’s cult film “Judwaa”.

The remake of “Ek Do Teen” featuring Jacqueline and Prateik Babbar is a part of the upcoming film “Baaghi 2”. The song was originally picturised on Madhuri in the film “Tezaab”, choreographed by Saroj Khan. After the song released on YouTube on Monday, the video received much negative feedback from fans on social media.

Jacqueline will soon to be seen in the upcoming film “Race 3” opposite Salman.