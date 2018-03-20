Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#RahulGandhi
#DineshKarthik
#PNBScam
#TDPQuitsNDA
#MohammedShami
Home / Entertainment / Ek Do Teen Public Review: Twitter says its an insult to Madhuri Dixit

Ek Do Teen Public Review: Twitter says its an insult to Madhuri Dixit

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 20, 2018 03:16 pm
FOLLOW US:

Ek Do Teen song teaser, Ek Do Teen song, Baaghi 2, Ek Do Teen song video, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez hotness, Jacqueline Fernandez in Ek Do Teen song, Jacqueline Fernandez in Baaghi 2, Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai: Jacqueline Fernandez starrer song ‘Ek Do Teen’ has been released by makers on Monday. The song is remix of hit number starring Madhuri Dixit from the movie Tezaab.

Original song ‘Ek Do Teen’ was most loved and is an evergreen song sung by Alka Yagnik and composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. Madhuri Dixit in the song was mind blowing as her impeccable dance moves choreographed by Saroj Khan still make fans dance on the floor with her iconic dance moves. The remix song has Jacqueline dressed up like Madhuri and added a whistle its act like a sexual interest.

“I can’t wait for Madhuri ma’am to watch the song. It is my tribute to her. Her performance in the original is unmatchable. Forget me, no one can ever come close to her,” Jacqueline said to IANS.


On the other hand, the people did not like the remix version song ‘Ek Do Teen’ at all. Here is what they tweeted…

Earlier, the songs like, Hamma Hamma, Gulabi Aankhen, Tamma Tamma, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, and others have remixed in Bollywood movies. The other song speciality is that they have not made any changes in the song and best part is they kept away from the seductive and vulgarity.

Watch remix Ek Do Teen song here

Watch original Ek Do Teen song here

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK