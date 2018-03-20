Ek Do Teen Public Review: Twitter says its an insult to Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai: Jacqueline Fernandez starrer song ‘Ek Do Teen’ has been released by makers on Monday. The song is remix of hit number starring Madhuri Dixit from the movie Tezaab.

Original song ‘Ek Do Teen’ was most loved and is an evergreen song sung by Alka Yagnik and composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. Madhuri Dixit in the song was mind blowing as her impeccable dance moves choreographed by Saroj Khan still make fans dance on the floor with her iconic dance moves. The remix song has Jacqueline dressed up like Madhuri and added a whistle its act like a sexual interest.

“I can’t wait for Madhuri ma’am to watch the song. It is my tribute to her. Her performance in the original is unmatchable. Forget me, no one can ever come close to her,” Jacqueline said to IANS.

On the other hand, the people did not like the remix version song ‘Ek Do Teen’ at all. Here is what they tweeted…

Insult to Madhuri Dixit.. thats all i can say #EkDoTeen — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 19, 2018

As a die-hard Madhuri Dixit fan, I find this #EkDoTeen remix blasphemous and highly offensive. DO. NOT. TOUCH. THE. CLASSICS. I repeat, DO FUCKIN NOT! — Shuchi Singh Kalra (@shuchikalra) March 19, 2018

Jacqueline starring in Ek Do Teen’s remake as Mohini is unacceptable. Madhuri Dixit and the song is a classic. Bollywood needs to stop making remakes and ruin older songs. — h.s🌻 (@yessnope) March 16, 2018

Man the new #EkDoTeen is so bad, it doesn’t even sound properly mastered. — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) March 19, 2018

Me looking for the reasons why they allowed @Asli_Jacqueline to ruin a classic Song like #EkDoTeen 😂 pic.twitter.com/t6eHw8vWjX — Krutika💥 (@AsIiKruti) March 19, 2018

Earlier, the songs like, Hamma Hamma, Gulabi Aankhen, Tamma Tamma, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, and others have remixed in Bollywood movies. The other song speciality is that they have not made any changes in the song and best part is they kept away from the seductive and vulgarity.

