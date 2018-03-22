Ek Do Teen debacle: After Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani race to Jacqueline Fernandez’s rescue
Mumbai: Baaghi 2’s rehashed ‘Ek Do Teen’ song featuring Jacqueline Fernandez hasn’t gone down well with a lot of people. Original choreographer Saroj Khan and Tezaab director N Chandra are upset with the song. But, superstar Salman Khan has come out in the favour of Jackie saying, “Loved the song, Jackie has done full justice to the legendary moves of Saroj Khan. Difficult to match Madhuri. Nice to see Varun and Jackie to our songs make us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud. Enjoy Karo!”
Loved d song, Jackie has done full justice 2 d legendary moves of Saroj khan difficult to match Madhuri. Nice 2 see Varun n Jackie to our songs makes us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud . Enjoy Karo !https://t.co/qQ6nfnSAD1
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018
On the other hand, during the press meet of Baaghi 2 lead actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani also defended Jacqueline. Tiger said to a leading daily, “I thought that was expected though. When you do a remake, you are bound to get mixed reactions. Over here the only idea behind Ek Do Teen was to pay tribute to the legend like Madhuri ma’am. Nobody can match up to her. Let’s put that out there and make it clear. That being said, I think Jacqueline worked very hard and did a good job on her part. Ganesh Acharya did a great job choreographing. He was a dancer in the original song with Madhuri ma’am. So that being said, in no way we were trying to blow our trumpet. That’s not the idea. The idea is to pay homage to Madhuri ma’am and relive the tune of Ek Do Teen.”
Disha added, “It’s doing so well. How many million views! Look at the positive. Views count. Views matter. It’s got so many views in one day. People are comparing and you can’t compare it to Madhuri ma’am. That is an iconic song. This is just a tribute. It’s nothing even close to her. It’s a modern remix for the people who were probably not even born in that era.”
Baaghi 2 is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi and remake of 2016 Telugu movie Kshanam.
The film is scheduled for release on March 30.