Eid Special! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to join hands for Zero in boxing ring

Eid is incomplete without a Salman Khan movie, and this time it’s a loaded action flick with Race 3. With a multi-starrer cast, fans cannot keep calm counting days for its release. But this time, it’s more than just a movie. Salman Khan is in collaboration with buddy Shah Rukh Khan for a special surprise.

As Race 3 will be rolled out in theatres this weekend, the teaser of Aanand L Rai’s Zero will be shown alongside as well. Now that’s a power packed bonanza. Selective distributors and exhibitors had the golden opportunity to witness the teaser yesterday itself in Mumbai, and boy they were stunned.

One of them says, “It’s a short teaser – the Zero teaser, which will be one minute and 15 seconds long. It’s meant to celebrate Eid and is mind-blowing in its impact! We were blown away when we saw it and with the teaser, people will get a glimpse of how huge Zero will be at the box office this year. We all know that Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in the film and some stunning, breath-taking VFX has been done in Zero.”

“This teaser begins with Salman Khan lounging in one corner of a boxing ring dressed in his Tiger Zinda Hai outfit – black vest, black jeans and black jacket. Shah Rukh dressed in a white T-Shirt with Katrina Kaif’s picture on it rushes into the ring towards Selman. And as Salman picks him up and hugs him, Shah Rukh plants Salman a loud, smacking kiss on his cheek which he accepts with a twinkle in his eyes. As both start dancing to the same music as shown in the earlier teaser, a background voice says, ‘Dono Bhaiyon Ke Taraf Se EidMubarak!’ Could it get bigger and better than that? Their camaraderie is great,” as reported by Pinkvilla.

The source further adds that apart from this Shah Rukh and Salman have also filmed for a song together. “It will be released later this year. The song was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya at Yash Raj Studios last year when Salman was shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in October. The teaser that releases this Friday with Race 3 is a special Eid teaser that they shot for.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film will release on December 21 this year.