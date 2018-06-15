Eid 2018: From Pearl V Puri to Tejasswi Prakash, TV celebs wish ‘brotherhood and happiness’ on festival eve

Eid 2018 or Eid-al-Fitr (Eid-ul-Fitr) is an important festival which is celebrated by the people of Muslim communities in the world. It marks the end of the pious month of Ramadan, which is the Islamic holy month of fasting. Eid is the only day in the entire month of Shawwal on which Muslims are not permitted to fast. The festival marks the end of the 29 days festival of Ramadan. Eid falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal. The date for the start of any lunar Hijri month depends on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities. So the exact day of celebration of Eid-al-Fitr varies locally. Here are television celebrities wish brotherhood and happiness on the eve.

Pearl V Puri: The festival is really special and wishing each other on Eid, strengthens the bond of love and brotherhood and hugging reflects forgiveness. A very blessed Eid ul-Fitr to all my love ones.

Ritvik Arora: It’s a day of rejoicing and bliss, it’s a day of blessing and peace, it’s a day to reflect and ponder, it’s a day to celebrate together! Eid Mubarak.

Sara Khan: As Allah waters his creation, may he also sprinkle his wondrous blessings over us and our beloved ones. Eid Mubarak.

Aly Goni: All that is in the heavens and the earth glorifieth Allah, and He is the Mighty, the festival brings lots of happiness, love and brotherhood all around. Eid Mubarak!

Helly Shah: On the holy occasion of EID may the blessing of Allah light up our way and lead you to eternal happiness, success and peace. Eid Mubarak.

Adnan Khan: I wish for people good health, happiness and peace all around. People live with love, joy and brotherhood from God on this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Eid Mubarak!!

Kunal Jaisingh: May the choicest blessing of Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

Shubhangi Atre: Hope our home is filled with good cheer On Eid ul Fitr and always! We enjoy peace and happiness. Eid Mubarak!

Suyyash Rai: Let we be always guided by our faith in Allah and shine in his divine blessings! Eid Mubarak and lots of love.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Eid Mubarak to all loved ones around the world, may the blessings of Allah be with us today, tomorrow, and always.

Manu Punjabi: Eid is a time for joy, a time for togetherness, a time to remember God’s blessings. May Allah bless you and give u all the joy u bring to my life!

Tejasswi Prakash: May Allah give you the happiness of heaven above today and always. Eid Mubarak to everyone.. keep me in your prayers.

Mahika Sharma: May Allah send his Love like sunshine in his warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of our heart and life with a lot of happiness today and always.. Eid Mubarak!

Soni Singh: May Allah bless you in all your endeavours and lead you to the path of continued success and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

Rehaan Roy: I wish for a very happy and peaceful Eid. May Allah accept our good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all peoples around the globe. EID MUBARAK